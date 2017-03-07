Master Trooper Junius Walker remembered 4 years after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Clarissa Owen said four years after father’s senseless death; Virginia State Police have not forgotten her father or his family.

Owen said it's that support and the support of friends and strangers that keeps the family going.

"It's hard, four years later, it doesn't get any easier, it doesn't go away," she said.

Owen is the daughter of Master Trooper Junius Walker who was shot and killed by Russell Brown along Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

In fact, Tuesday marked exactly four years since Walker was killed in the line of duty.

"I always keep him in my heart and always keep him in my mind and try to serve his memory well but life does have to go on" said Owen, Trooper Walker's oldest daughter.

To be happy, Clarissa said she focuses on the good times.

"My dad, everybody knows, he was a teddy bear. He was sweet, funny, always telling jokes and laughing,” she said. “He was intimidating by his stature but he was a sweet heart.”

Dinwiddie County Sheriff Duck Adams said Tuesday is tough but when he walked into his office he saw a portrait on Trooper Walker.

"That's why I keep this picture here in my office, he's one that will never be forgotten," said Adams.

There were dozens of social media posts from friends and strangers honoring Master Trooper Walker’s memory.

"It makes me feel really good to know that so many people cared and loved him so much,” said Owen.

Trooper Walker’s daughter also carries with her a unique keepsake to wear around her neck.

"This is actually a necklace that I had made with my Dad's actual signature; it says "Love Daddy" from a Christmas card he gave me years ago," said Owen holding to priced jewelry.

The family of JA Walker said on this day, what they ask is simple:

"Just please never forget the sacrifice that Master Trooper Junius Alvin Walker made.”

This past Saturday, family and friends gathered at the rest area on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County, now a yearly tradition. They traded stories, laid flowers, a wreath and said prayers.