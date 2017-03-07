How you can help name a Virginia State Police patrol dog

RICHMOND, Va. — A 3-year-old German Shepherd just arrived to Virginia State Police Headquarters for their canine training program.

Now, State Police is calling on the community to help them name the new trainee.

You can go to the Virginia State Police Facebook page and leave your suggestion in the comment section.

Some popular suggestions are Dermyer and Walker, named after fallen State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer and Master Trooper Junius Walker.

The German Shepherd and two other new trainees will begin training starting Monday, March 13.

“He’ll spend 13 weeks in training, learning obedience, tracking, building searches and more, before graduating on June 9 with his canine handler,” State Police wrote on Facebook. “This summer he’ll hit the road to become one of the 15 patrol dogs in VSP’s canine ranks.”

Act fast, because the comments will close on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m.