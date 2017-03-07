× Henrico teen busted with counterfeit cash at Regency Mall

HENRICO, Va. — A teenager was busted as they allegedly tried to pass off counterfeit currency at a Regency Mall shop.

The victim contacted police to report a white male attempted to make a purchase with the fake currency.

The investigation led to 18-year-old Tanner Matthew Walters of Henrico being identified as the suspect, according to Henrico Police.

It was determined that Walters had attempted other purchases as well, police said, and the bogus bank notes were found on his person.

Walters was charged with one count of possession of counterfeit bank notes, three counts of uttering counterfeit bank notes, and three counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

He was charged Monday evening.