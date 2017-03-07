Grab a leash and take a jog with your dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K Run is a party, a race and a lifesaving fundraiser that both pets and their humans can enjoy. Event Chair Lou Anne Nathan along with Micheal Hughes from Holiday Barn Pet Resorts and SPCA Mascot Lucy stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on all of the fun details. The 15th Annual Dog Jog and 5K takes place Saturday, March 25th at the Robin-Starr Humane Center. Host Greg McQuade will once again serve as Emcee this year. For more information you can call 804-521-1318 or visit http://www.richmondspca.org/dogjog

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE 15TH ANNUAL DOG JOG AND 5K RUN*}