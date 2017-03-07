× Fort Lee Army Base hosting veterans job fair

FORT LEE, Va. — A job fair for veterans in the Richmond area will be held this week on the Fort Lee Army Base.

The job fair will be held at the Regimental Club at Fort Lee from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The event is for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.

The Fort Lee Veterans Job Fair is being hosted by DAV RecruitMilitary.

“DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,” said President Peter Gudmundsson. “Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.

Nearly 30 companies are slated to attend the job fair. Those companies include:

GardaWorld

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Farmers Insurance

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Suffolk Police Department

Click here for the full list of companies.

If you are interested in attending the job fair, click here to register.