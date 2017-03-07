SIGN UP TO GET WTVR.COM HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Drugs, guns, thousands in cash recovered in Brunswick County bust

Posted 7:31 pm, March 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:35PM, March 7, 2017

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A six month long drug distribution investigation in Brunswick County led to a major drug bust Monday and the apprehension of a suspect.

The investigation, conducted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, targeted James Anthony Gillis aka Amp Ruffin, 44, of Lawrenceville, Virginia.

After executing a search warrant on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 6:00 a.m., investigators raided a home located at 12210 Christanna Highway in Brunswick County.

“The Brunswick County Sheriff Office’s Special Response Team safely and effectively entered and secured the residence,” the Sheriff Office wrote on Facebook. “A thorough search of the home and property was conducted with the aid of the Virginia State Police.”

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators seized four shotguns, two rifles, three pistols, $13,600 in cash, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, powder cocaine, and more than half a pound of marijuana.

Gillis was charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute and for possessing controlled substances while simultaneously possessing a firearm.

Investigators say several other charges are pending.

James Anthony Gillis aka Amp Ruffin

Juvenile Petition charges are also being sought for a 17-year-old resident of the house for the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Gillis is currently being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail under no bond.