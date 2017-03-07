Drugs, guns, thousands in cash recovered in Brunswick County bust

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A six month long drug distribution investigation in Brunswick County led to a major drug bust Monday and the apprehension of a suspect.

The investigation, conducted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, targeted James Anthony Gillis aka Amp Ruffin, 44, of Lawrenceville, Virginia.

After executing a search warrant on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 6:00 a.m., investigators raided a home located at 12210 Christanna Highway in Brunswick County.

“The Brunswick County Sheriff Office’s Special Response Team safely and effectively entered and secured the residence,” the Sheriff Office wrote on Facebook. “A thorough search of the home and property was conducted with the aid of the Virginia State Police.”

Investigators seized four shotguns, two rifles, three pistols, $13,600 in cash, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, powder cocaine, and more than half a pound of marijuana.

Gillis was charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute and for possessing controlled substances while simultaneously possessing a firearm.

Investigators say several other charges are pending.

Juvenile Petition charges are also being sought for a 17-year-old resident of the house for the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Gillis is currently being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail under no bond.