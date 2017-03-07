Man wanted for torturing dogs now in police custody

PETERSBURG, Va. — Brandon M. Gillie, 26, is in police custody. Gillie was booked at Riverside Regional Jail.

He was wanted by Petersburg Police in connection with the deaths of three puppies that police said were horrifically tortured.

He was wanted for three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of killing livestock.

CBS 6 first reported that three dead puppies were found outside of a mobile home, in April 2016.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 show the dogs had an adhesive material on their muzzles and bodies.

Lab results revealed the dogs’ stomachs contained both over the counter and prescription medications, as well as insecticide.

“They were tortured, there was evidence of burning,” Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassandra S. Conover previously said

The necropsy also revealed that two of the puppies had full firecrackers in their stomach.

This is a developing story.