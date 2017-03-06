× Wine bar, brewery push back opening dates in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — Two forthcoming additions to Richmond’s beer and wine scene will show up fashionably late to the Scott’s Addition party.

Richmond Wine Station and Väsen Brewing Co. have pushed back their planned opening dates, citing delays in receiving building permits from City Hall.

Richmond Wine Station, a self-serve wine bar planned in the Gather coworking building at 2930 W. Broad St., originally sought to open this month. Owner Bill Hartsock said he now is aiming for early April.

Eight blocks away, Väsen had aimed for an early 2017 opening for its brewery in the HandCraft building at 3331 W. Moore St. Co-founder Joey Darragh said he and cousin Nathan Winters now are targeting a June or July opening.

Both Darragh and Hartsock said it took longer than anticipated to receive building permits from the city. They have since received them and started construction.

Väsen is preparing to have its concrete floor poured this week, after which it will install brewing equipment. The company is leasing 17,000 square feet of the 87,000-square-foot building and will have a 20-barrel brewing system.

