Richmond firefighters to shave heads in support of boy with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond firefighters will come together and shave their heads, to help support a Richmond firefighter’s son being treated for cancer.

Caleb was diagnosed with stage 3 Neuroblastoma in February when doctors found a large tumor in his abdomen after he kept complaining of stomach pains.

Firefighters from across the country showed support for Caleb by posting videos of their fire trucks and police cars with their lights on.

He even received an escort from area first responders when he returned home for the hospital.

A GoFundMe page was started to help Caleb feel better as he starts his cancer treatments. They have raised over $42,000 toward a $50,000 goal.

Now, Richmond firefighters are helping to raise more money by shaving their heads to cure childhood cancer.

Firefighters have started a fundraising team with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which will culminate with them shaving their heads once their goal is reached.

The event will take place at the Church Hill Irish Festival on Saturday, March 25. For more information, click here.

Fundraiser

Hanover Evangelical Friends Church and Friendly Care Day School are partnering with Riverbound Cafe to raise money help support Caleb and family with expenses.

Riverbound will donate back 10% of all proceeds from their sales on Tuesday, March 7. The café is located at 8005 Creighton Pkwy K in Mechanicsville.