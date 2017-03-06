× Pineapple on pizza: Great or gross?

There’s a topic that’s dividing America. Actually, it’s a topping. Or not a topping, depending on which side you’re on.

The debate over whether it’s acceptable to put pineapple on pizza flared up this week, after one controversial tweet from a woman who claimed a restaurant worker refused to fill her order.

Ali showed a photo of a pizza with $5 taped to the inside of the box, next to a note that read, “Couldn’t bring myself to put pineapple on it. That’s gross. Sorry.”

I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND pic.twitter.com/VkmdaHYBwe — ali (@Try2ShootUsDown) March 5, 2017

We could not independently verify whether the photo was real, but people on both sides of the issue were quick to speak out on Twitter.

this is getting out of hand. pineapple pizza haters are terrorizing innocent individuals! https://t.co/q0k9hqh11N — Richey Collazo 🇵🇷 (@RicheyCollazo) March 5, 2017

This is a thing of beauty. RESIST!!! https://t.co/2DggsSTqsr — F. Paul Wilson (@fpaulwilson) March 5, 2017

They did you a favor. https://t.co/E6JZkmrQJQ — Chihiro Ogino (@WickedBeaute) March 5, 2017

Pineapple does belong on pizza. To the people that think otherwise, have you ACTUALLY tried it or are you just disgusted? — Jack (@JacksXBL) March 5, 2017

Gm to all except those who eat pineapple pizza — Ana (@ananivuahc) March 5, 2017

Ranch is for pizza.

Pineapple is also for pizza.

Don't try and fight me on this. — Caitlin. (@caitlinbethmann) March 2, 2017