High school student killed in ATV crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Janet Driver, 17, was just weeks away from graduating Nottoway High School.

She planned to join the military, her mother Sibyl Driver shared.

But Janet’s life ended unexpectedly Sunday, March 5, when an ATV that she was riding hit a tree.

Janet was taken to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville where she was pronounced dead.

Her boyfriend, who was also involved in the crash, survived with injuries.

“I just don’t know how I am going to go on with life without my baby girl,” Janet’s mother Sibyl said. “She was my world. My mini me.”

While in school, Janet worked at The Brew House in Blackstone, her mother said.

After graduation in May, Sibyl Driver said Janet planned to join the Marines or the National Guard.

“She loved softball, friends, family, and was always laughing and smiling,” Sibyl said. “[She] would give you the shirt off her back.”

Janet’s father Randy Martin called her his pride and joy and said he was lost without her.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

Details of that investigation have not yet been released.

Janet was the second person in her Nottoway High School class to be killed in a crash during their senior year.

Josh Baughan, 18, was killed in a December crash on Cox Road.

Josh and Janet were friends, according to Janet’s mother.

Friends set-up a GoFundMe account to raise money to help Janet’s family cover unexpected costs.

By Monday morning, the GoFundMe page had helped raise more than $1,000 toward its $2,000 goal.

Anyone with memories of Janet that they would like to share can email them here.