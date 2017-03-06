Family and friends remember slain Varina teen at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds gathered for a prayer vigil Monday night to remember a Varina High School senior found shot to death last week.

Kevonte Sessoms, 18, was shot and killed Thursday night near the intersection of Westover Avenue and Futura Avenue across from a church.

That’s the same spot, where family members, friends, and community leaders assembled to pay their respects.

Community leaders urged residents to come forth with any information in Kevonte’s murder.

“Y’all say if you see something say something. I say if you hear something, tell it,” said Del. Delores McQuinn.

Multiple Crime Insider sources say the teen’s murder has to do with a neighborhood feud and there's a possibility it has gang ties.

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor a motive.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Friends remember Kevonte Sessoms

"He had a very goofy and outgoing personality, definitely an ideal class clown," friend and former classmate Jamie Wagner said. "He had so many friends not just from Varina, but from schools all over the county. Overall great kid, terrible loss."

Friends said he was well known within the community.

"He always had a great heart and a great mind, and wanted to go far in life," said one classmate.