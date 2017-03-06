How Bowling for Boobs is helping women in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bowling for Boobs. Boy, that's a name that gets your attention. But organizers of the event hope it will do more than get your attention.

The second annual Bowling for Boobs event will help raise money for women in Central Virginia who can't afford to get a mammogram.

"People seem to find it appealing to come and do something rather than buying a spot at a luncheon," Norah Lind, Executive Director of Reach Out For Life, said.

The event, at Sunset Lanes on West Broad Street later this month, will benefit Reach Out For Life. The local group advocates early breast cancer detection through a free mammogram.

Richmond has the second highest level of women living in poverty in Virginia, Lind said. That is the very group Reach Out For Life is targeting.

"The only qualification they need to meet is that they are below the 200 percent federal poverty level and under insured," Lind said.

Helping the underserved get a mammogram was the passion of CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon.

Stephanie lost her cancer battle in 2015.

She chaired Reach Out For Life’s outreach committee.

At this year's Bowling for Boobs event, Stephanie will be honored.

Participants can write messages on a memory wall in honor of Stephanie at the bowling alley during the event.

"She was really committed to the cause of every woman having the opportunity for early detection of breast cancer through free mammograms if they need them," Lind said.

Karen Weiss was part of last year's event.

The day before she had a mammogram.

A week later, she found out she had breast cancer.

Four tumors were found.

She would end up having a double mastectomy.

Her journey moved her to chair this year's event.

"I kind of just got very committed to doing whatever I can to raise awareness and help Norah raise funds," Weiss said.

The Bowling For Boobs is March 25 at Sunset Lanes at 6540 W. Broad Street.

The event is from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Call to register and reserve a spot at 804-977-3920.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle.

CBS 6 is a sponsor of the event. We'll have two teams playing including Stephanie's husband and her two sons.