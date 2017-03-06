Arrest made after woman found dead in Southside church parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman found in a Southside church parking lot Saturday evening.

John B. Harvie, 57, of the 2800 block of Scarsborough Drive, surrendered to Richmond detectives without incident late Sunday night.

He has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police said additional charges are pending.

Richmond police were called to the Metropolitan African American Baptist Church in the 5200 block of Warwick Road just after 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

That is where officers found Katherine A. Wigglesworth, of Amelia Court House, with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Harvie and Wigglesworth were known to each other.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Wigglesworth’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

