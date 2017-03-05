Williamsburg IHOP employees charged in on-the-job fight

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg police have charged three IHOP employees after an altercation last month at the restaurant in the 1400 block of Richmond Road.

The restaurant’s manager told officers that two employees got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight on Feb. 17 around 7:30 a.m., WTKR reported. A third employee then joined in the physical confrontation, according to police.

The three individuals involved in the altercation were identified as 30 year–old Char Michon Branch Jr. of Newport News, 23 year-old Dietra Danielle Dixon of Newport News and 30 year-old Raven Desiree Brown of Williamsburg.

The investigating officers served warrants for the employees on Feb. 18 and they were charged with assault. The three were released on summons the same day.