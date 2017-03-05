Rubio: We’ll quickly learn it Trump’s wiretapping claims are true
-
Sen. Lindsey Graham blasts President Trump after latest voter fraud claim
-
Trump envisions bill allowing many immigrants to stay in US
-
How Donald Trump changed the presidency in 7 days
-
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping him during election
-
GOP blocks Schumer moves to rescind Trump travel ban
-
-
Republicans eyeing special budget bill for Trump border wall
-
Donald Trump is ‘reinventing the modern presidency’
-
Trump on ‘lock her up’ chant: ‘Now we don’t care’
-
Trump: ‘NOT’ a smooth transition after Obama ‘roadblocks’
-
Trump’s immigration ban stuns the world
-
-
Congress grapples with new allegations of Trump-Russia ties
-
Here’s how Rep. Lewis responded to Trump without saying his name
-
Trump on economy: ‘Buy American, hire American’