Liberty University Global Studies student drowns in Indonesia

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University is mourning the loss of a student who drowned while studying abroad in Indonesia, according to the school’s website.

School officials say Timothy Adams and others were swimming in the ocean when they were caught up in some strong currents. Adams was able to help others get to safely, but was ultimately swept away by the current.

Authorities conducted a search and rescue mission and were able to recover his body.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Timothy’s family and friends,” Liberty University President Jerry Falwell said in a statement. “All who knew and loved Timothy are in our hearts and prayers. Timothy was clearly living as a Champion for Christ. By all accounts, his death was simply a tragic accident.”

Adams was completing his Global Studies internship at the time of the fatal incident.