L.C. Bird, Highland Springs & Monacan returns to the State Finals

Several area teams will play for State Championships at the Siegel Center. The L.C. Bird Skyhawks return to the 5A Boys State Title game for the 2nd year in a row after a 61-59 double overtime win over Albemarle. They will meet Potomac Saturday at the Siegel Center in a rematch of last year's title game won by Potomac.

In the 5A Girls Semifinals, Highland Springs beat Edison 80-78 in double overtime to play in the State Final for the 2nd straight year and third in the last four year. The Lady Springers will meet Princess Anne in the final Saturday at the Siegel Center. That too is a rematch from the 2016 final, won by the Lady Cavaliers.

The Monacan Lady Chiefs are one step away from a three-peat in 4A. They advance to the title game after a 66-50 win over Lake Taylor. Monacan will go after a three-peat Friday night at the Siegel Center against King's Fork.

And the Trinity Titans won the VISAA Division I title for the first time since 1996 after beating Paul VI 95-78. The school's first championship since 1996.