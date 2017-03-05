Suspect leads trooper on high-speed chase over 40 miles down I-295, I-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- The suspect who led state police on a high-speed chase that spanned more than 40 miles was arrested after he crashed into a car on I-64 in Williamsburg Sunday morning.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said a trooper tried to pull over 26-year-old Jamahl Bethea of Newport News for speeding along I-295 near the Creighton Road exit in Henrico County just after 9:30 a.m.

The trooper pursued and Bethea continued on I-295 south before heading onto I-64 east, Vick said.

The chase ended after just over 40 miles when Vick said the suspect crashed into another vehicle around mile marker 239. That is near Queen Creek and not far from the Colonial Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Riverside Hospital, Vick said.

No one else was injured.

Bethea was charged with with felony elude police, felony hit and run, resist arrest, drive on a suspended license 18th offense, reckless driving 87/70, no insurance, false i.d. to police, illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.

Bethea is being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Vick said the incident remains under investigation.