Cold air retreats with spring-like air returning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lows were in the 20s again Sunday morning, running about 10° below normal. We will have some temps in the 20s Monday morning, but milder air will move in during the day. Highs away from the coast will get into the 60s.

On Tuesday, southwesterly winds will push temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will drop temps a little for the second half of the week, but highs will stay generally in the mid to upper 60s.

This is our last week of Eastern Standard Time. We spring forward one hour to Daylight Saving Time next Sunday at 2 a.m. The start of astronomical spring follows about a week after that.

Stay with CBS 6, the Weather Authority.



Click to connect with Mike Stone on social media:





CBS 6 Storm Team Links: