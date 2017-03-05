Capital City rivalry could highlight A-10 Tournament in Pittsburgh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VCU and Richmond have set up a possible third meeting at the A-10 tournament in Pittsburgh. The Rams got 24 and 11 rebounds from Justin Tillman as they beat George Mason 72-60.

The Spiders got a triple-double from T.J. Cline in his final game at the Robins Center; 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as they downed St. Louis 72-62.

VCU clinched the #2 seed while the Spiders picked up the #3 seed for the A-10 tournament and could meet in the Semifinals Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Elsewhere, London Perrantes scored 22 in his final game at the JPJ as UVA clinched the 6th seed in the ACC tournament after a 67-42 win over Pittsburgh.

Virginia Tech got a combined 44 points from Zach LeDay and Seth Allen but it wasn't enough in their final games at Cassell Coliseum as Wake Forest outscored the Hokies 47-37 in the second half in an 89-84 over Tech.

In the CAA tournament, JMU's season ended in the quarterfinals after they fell to Charleston 67-62.

And William & Mary advance to the conference semifinals for the 4th year in a row after beating Elon 71-66. Omar Prewitt had 20 points along with 13 rebounds in the win.