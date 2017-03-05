× BREAKING: Early morning fire rips through Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va.— A family of 3 is displaced after an early morning fire spread through their Chesterfield home.

Firefighters responded around 2:00 am to reports of a fire in the 4500 block of Litchfield Drive off Newby’s Bridge Road.

Crews spotted heavy smoke and fire pouring from the rear of the two story home.

The Battalion Chief tells CBS 6 News the two adults and one child inside managed to escape the fire unharmed, they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters say the flames were so intense it took them over an hour to get the fire under control.

The house sustained heavy damage.

There is no word on what ignited the fire, the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.