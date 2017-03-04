Woman’s body found in car in Southside church parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the parking lot of a Southside church Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the Metropolitan African American Baptist Church in the 5200 block of Warwick Road around 6:30 p.m.

That is where they discovered an adult female deceased in a car in the church’s parking lot, officials said.

No other information was provided to a WTVR CBS 6 crew at the scene, but officers said additional details are expected to be released later tonight.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.