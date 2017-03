× Two men found dead in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are conducting a death investigation after two men were found dead in a residential home Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Hopkins Road just off of Old Cannon Road around 8:25 a.m. Police say that the causes of death are not natural and that they are not looking for suspects at this time.

