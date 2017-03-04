Men found dead in Chesterfield home may have overdosed: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are conducting a death investigation after two men were found dead in a Chesterfield County home Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Hopkins Road off Old Cannon Road around 8:25 a.m.

Police said two adult males were found dead in the garage.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects and said there is no threat to the public.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew spotted officers with the forensic unit removing bags from the home.

Police sources told WTVR CBS 6 that the men died from an apparent drug overdose. However, officers could not confirm that tip.

Neighbors like Theresa Alley were stunned to see police several police cruisers parked on the block.

"I really thought something health-wise had happened to a neighbor. As it turns out, that's not the case,” Alley said. "You know it happens, [but] you don't expect it to happen in a neighborhood such as this.”

Jessica Wetzler, who walks her dog frequently in the neighborhood, was concerned about what happened.

"A lot of people are involved with that -- and you just don't know about it," Wetzler said. "And I think having this type of situation happen is an eyeopener. Like it really is happening, but it's just that people aren't seeing it as much.”

While investigators determine what happened at the home, neighbors are thinking of the family.

"I'm so sorry for their loss. I'm just sorry that this happened to them,” Alley said.

Neighbors said one the deceased men lived in that home, and was a former LC Bird High School student.

Chesterfield police would not release any additional information on those men and what led up to this death investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the men's exact cause and manner of death.