Here’s when the wintry chill will fade

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have definitely been spoiled for much of the winter thus far.  February was the second warmest on record, and March opened with a record high of 81°.  However, cold air settled into the region at the end of the week and it will stick around a little while longer.

Lows Saturday morning dipped into the teens and 20s.  The normal low for this date 34° and the record is 10° from 2009.  These were the coldest temperatures since mid-February.

After highs in the 40s to lower 50s Saturday afternoon, lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be quite cold again.

Lows will stay below freezing Monday morning, but warmer air will arrive for Monday afternoon with highs back into the 60s.  Temperatures will be around 70° on Tuesday.  A cold front will bring a drop in temperatures for the end of the week.

The only chance of rain through the end of the work-week will be later Tuesday into early Wednesday.

