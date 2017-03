× Crash closes all lanes of I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 64 East are currently closed due to a crash in Henrico County.

The accident occurred at mile marker 202, two miles east of the Interstate 295 interchange. There is currently a two mile backup and drivers can expect delays. Traffic is currently getting by on the right shoulder.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.