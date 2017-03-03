Tuckahoe Middle School wins ‘Best in State’ for STEM program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A team of students from Tuckahoe Middle School are celebrating after winning "Best in State" for its STEM program.

The students won the Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge. The students’ winning app idea was selected from more than 1,800 submissions nationwide.

The group created a program called CityQuest which is an interactive scavenger hunt that encourages users to go outside.

The app also encouraged students to explore history, art, science, architecture, music, and culture.

Thursday, the students were recognized with a $5,000 Verizon Foundation grant for the Tuckahoe Middle School to support STEM education and tablets for each student team member.

“We are proud to support Tuckahoe Middle School’s STEM program and congratulate the students for achieving excellence in mobile app development,” said Mario Acosta-Velez, Verizon’s Director of State Government Affairs. “The students’ accomplishment shows how our Verizon Innovative Learning programs and support for STEM education are motivating students in the Richmond, VA area to build STEM skills and become future creators.”