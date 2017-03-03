Thieves enter Northside market through ceiling and steal money

RICHMOND, Va. – Two males broke through the ceiling of the Best Food Deli and Market, located at 4209 North Avenue, just after midnight on Feb. 15.

Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the suspect caught on camera in connection with this crime.

One of the suspects entered the store, opened the cash registers and stole cash and other items.

He was captured on surveillance cameras that were inside the shop before climbing up through the ceiling and leaving.

There are no images yet available for the second suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the two suspects to call Fourth Precinct Detective Justin Miller at (804) 646-3182 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.