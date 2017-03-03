Strumming Selections by Guitarist Nick Faulconer



RICHMOND, Va. – 19-Year-Old Singer and Songwriter Nick Faulconer was recently a finalist in the Ashland Coffee and Tea Songwriters Showdown. He made his debut on “Virginia This Morning.” He performed an original composition “Runnign With the Wind” and his adaptation of the John Mayer cover song, “Something Like Olivia” was terrific. Catch Nick on stage Tuesday, March 14th at 8pm at Cafe Escafe in Charlottesville for a singer/songwriter’s showcase. For more information you can visit www.nickfaulconer.com and wwwpassionacademy.net

