Man turns Chesterfield parking lots into personal pleasure zones

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for seven indecent exposure incidents in Chesterfield County.

“Over the past year, police have investigated a series of indecent exposure incidents,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Within the past month, police have linked those incidents to a single offender. In each incident, a male suspect was seen masturbating in a silver sedan. In some incidents, the vehicle was missing one or both license plates.”

Randolph C. Jordan III, 30, of Amelia, was arrested March 2 and charged with seven counts of indecent exposure.

“He was charged in relation to incidents that occurred in large retail parking lots in the areas of Perimeter Drive and Hancock Village Street, as well as a large parking lot in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway,” police said.

Perimeter Drive is in the Westchester Commons shopping center in Midlothian.

Hancock Village Street is in the Hancock Village shopping center off Hull Street.

John Tyler Community College is located in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway.

Police said they believed there may be additional victims of Jordan who have not yet come forward. Those people were asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.