Honor Flight Is On A Mission



RICHMOND, Va. – Williamsburg-based non-profit Honor Flight Historic Triangle Virginia is on a mission to take every World Wat II, Korean War and terminally ill veteran in the Central Virginia area to our nation’s capital to visit the memorials built in their honor, free of charge. Assistant Program Director Dana Rivera along with Korean War Veteran William ‘Bill’ Wood stopped by to tell us more about the program, and shared some details behind Mission 17. Honor Flight Historic Triangle Virginia’s 17th Mission takes off Saturday, April 22nd. For more information you can visit http://www.honorflightva.org/index.cfm



