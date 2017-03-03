× Henrico fire leaves 21 apartment residents in the cold

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a Henrico County apartment complex Friday morning.

When firefighters responded just before 2:00 a.m. to Saint Martins Trail near Saint Martins Lane they found flames shooting from the roof of an apartment building.

Fire officials believe the fire started in one apartment on the second floor then spread. Heavy fire could eventually be seen from the second floor and the roof.

21 people were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is now assisting those affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.