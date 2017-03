Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Friday Night's Sportscast

The George Wythe Bulldogs lost to the defending 3A champs I.C. Norcom 42-32. Antonio Bridy scored a team high 13 in the loss.

Monacan, the defending champion in 4A were defeated in the State quarterfinals to Loudoun Valley 83-61.

Also in 4A, Hanover ended their season in the quarterfinals after a 87-56 loss to John Handley.

In 5A, Varina fell in the State quarterfinals to Albemarle 65-55.