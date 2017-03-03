× Friday’s A List Calendar: Community Lenten Series & “In Our Words” Film

RICHMOND: The St. Paul’s Community Lenten Series dates back as far as 1897. The Series features prominent preachers and a delicious lunch every weekday during Lent. Each 30-minute preaching service begins at 12:30 p.m. Lunch is served in Scott Hall in two seatings at 11:45 am and 1:00 pm.

There is no charge to hear the preachers, and 100% of the lunch proceeds are donated to non-profit agencies through a grant application process. For a complete list of Preachers and lunch menu visit http://www.stpaulsrva.org/worship/lentenseries/ or call 804-643-3589.

Cameron Harris’s film “In Our Words” has been extended to April first at Bow Tie Cinemas, the film explores the African-Americans and Africans in the Diaspora in the U.S., South Africa, and Europe experience. Harris interviews people of all ages and genders to share what it means to be Black today, and whether racism exists. The film dives into similarities between the experiences of Black people in countries like the America, Germany, and South Africa where there is a specific and ongoing history of oppression.

This young independent filmmaker hails from Richmond, Virginia. He has worked in Thailand, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Nepal, and the U.S. and holds an MFA in Film from New York University. You can see “In Our Words” every Saturday at 10a am at Bow Tie Cinema through April first. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/INOURWORDS1/ or call (804) 354-6099.