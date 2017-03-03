Black Hand Coffee expands to Brookland Park

Black Hand moved its roasting operation from Scott’s Addition to Northside. (Mike Platania)

RICHMOND, Va. — A local coffee brewer is preparing its second area location in the same order it brews its coffee: Roast first, serve second.

Black Hand Coffee Co. is already roasting at its almost-open location at 15 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Owner Clay Gilbert said the location’s on track to open to customers in mid-April.

The 1,500-square-foot space will be called Black Hand Cafe Nostra, which translates to “our café” in Italian. Black Hand’s original Fan location at 3101 Patterson Ave. will continue operation.

The 1950s-era building is an Art Deco-style garage.

The renovated space will have 1,000 square feet dedicated to roasting, and the remainder will house a café with eight to 12 seats.

Outside, Black Hand is building a fenced-in patio facing Brookland Park Boulevard and an adjacent parking lot, where it will host food trucks and events, Gilbert said.

