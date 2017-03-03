86-year-old Henrico woman begs for help to fix broken refrigerator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A Henrico resident reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers after she said she spent seven months dealing with a faulty refrigerator that should have been covered by her warranty.

The 86-year-old Doris Dickens said she removes water from the bottom of the refrigerator by soaking it up with a cloth which she then wrings out into her sink.

It`s been on the fritz and she`s been frustrated, and has tried to get it replaced since she just bought it three years ago.

Dickens purchased a protection plan but grew frustrated when she couldn`t get through to anyone to help her.

“They would hang up on me, put me on hold for 30 minutes,” she said.

When she finally got through to someone, Dickens says the company sent out one technician after the other.

Each time they came out and did work, she wrote it down, hopeful the problem would be fixed but the fridge never worked the same and she desperately needs it.

“I threw out lots of food,” she said. “When I called you, I was desperate,” she said. “Nobody wanted to help, nobody cared.”

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers contacted Sears on her behalf. Dickens said she was elated to get a call from the local store.

“I got a call from Sears and he said he wanted me to come down and pick out a refrigerator,” she said. “I couldn't believe it!!”