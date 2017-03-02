Shaynefully Delicious Lemon Tea Cakes



RICHMOND, Va. – Local foodie Shayne Rogers, AKA Shon-YAY, was in the kitchen this morning to walk us through how to make her delightful Lemon Tea Cakes. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious

1 2/3 c AP flour

1 t baking powder

1/2 t salt

1 c sugar

1/2 vegetable oil

2 eggs

2 t lemon zest

1/2 t lemon extract

1/2 c milk

1/2 walnut pieces, optional

1 c confectioners sugar

2 T lemon juice, more if necessary

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir together sugar and oil. Add eggs, stirring after each one. Stir in zest and extract. Add flour mixture in 3 batches alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Add walnuts if using and scrape in to a greased loaf pan. Bake for 55-60 minutes. While bread is baking stir together confectioners sugar and lemon juice. Let bread cool for 10 minutes, remove from pan to serving plate and drizzle on glaze.

