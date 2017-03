Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- President Trump is scheduled to speak aboard the USS Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The speech is on rebuilding the military.

It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will live stream on WTVR.com.

Take a look inside the USS Gerald Ford. @POTUS is making his way here to make his case for an increase in defense spending @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/WtoPldE5sR — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) March 2, 2017

Sign greeting people entering the hull of the USS Gerald Ford. @USNavy says this soon to be commissioned vessel is cutting edge tech @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/abjExjrPrZ — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) March 2, 2017

