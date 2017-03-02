Monacan, Highland Springs girls move on to state semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Thursday night's sportscast:

Monacan's Megan Walker had 18 points, including the 2,000th point of her career in the Lady Chiefs' 71-32 win over Charlottesville in the state 4A girls quarterfinals. Monacan is now 28-0 on the season and advances to the state semifinals for the third year in a row.

The Lady Springers of Highland Springs raced out to a 22-0 lead over Atlee to start their state quarterfinal game in girls 5A, on their way to a 60-33 win over the Raiders. Jennifer Coleman had 15 points and Cam Gatling added 12 more. The Springers move on to the state semifinals where they will meet Edison which knocked off L.C. Bird 61-51. Mya Coleman had 22 for the Lady Skyhawks but their season was ended by the Eagles for the second straight year.

In the boys 3A quarterfinals, George Wythe got by Heritage of Lynchburg 68-62 behind 18 points from Ja'Rec Brown. Eugene Williams had 13. The Justices of John Marshall fell to Northside high out of Roanoke 72-59 despite 17 points from Isaiah Anderson.