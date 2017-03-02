How this precious pup helps Richmond students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Energy levels during recess at William Fox Elementary always run high.

“Every single day is full of excitement,” says teacher Jessica Blumberg.

When recess wraps up, the students in Ms. Blumberg’s kindergarten class get down to business, and extra help is arriving on four paws.

See, it’s time for reading and writing -- and there’s nothing like a dog to help with that.

In here, ‘See Spot Run’ takes on a new meaning. The students roar when, Jax, a King Charles Spaniel, trots into the room. Jax ranks as one of the most popular substitute teachers in the school.

This isn’t just play time with a pup. Ms. Blumberg says her friend’s dog removes the jitters of learning how to read and write.

“It is something that is not judgmental,” says Ms. Blumberg.

“(Jax) doesn’t know what words they are supposed to read. It frees them up and makes them more excited to read,” says Ms. Blumberg.

Recent studies show children benefit socially and emotionally as well when reading to animals.

Just who enjoys this lesson plan more is tough to say.

Fox’s principal Daniela Jacobs says her furry substitute is a welcome addition to her staff.

“I would love to have about 23 Mr. Jax so he can be in each classroom,” says Ms. Jacobs. “It is one of the most beautiful things to see to walk out and see a bunch of kids reading to a bunch of dogs as if the world depended on it.”

Back in Ms. Blumberg’s class, her students vie for Jax’s attention Whether its fact or fiction or poetry or prose.

“I hope he keeps his eyes open when I read to him,” says one little boy. .

“It has made such difference. Even on Monday they are preparing for what they’ll read on Friday,” says Ms. Blumberg.

The pint-sized pooch promises to listen. Jax just asks for the occasional treat and head rub in return. Looks like another successful chapter added to this furry tail.

Ms. Blumberg says, “I really do hope it becomes something that more schools will be doing.”

