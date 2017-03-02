Homeless veteran getting new home after Problem Solvers investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – CBS 6 first introduced you to Larry Billings in January after he contacted CBS 6 Problem Solvers when his meeting with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority was rescheduled.

The 66-year-old homeless veteran said he waited three years just to get an appointment, but he was turned away when he arrived late.

Billing is disabled and since he had to walk to the appointment, he arrived 15 minutes late.

"I’m disabled, my vision is bad, my legs are bad, my feet are bad -- I can't walk,” Billings said in January. “I couldn't get there any earlier right."

After Billing’s story aired, multiple viewers reached out to CBS 6 the help the disabled veteran.

Once CBS 6 Problem Solvers got involved, officials from RRHA rescheduled a new appointment for Billings so he wouldn't have to wait another year.

Now, Billing is set to move into his new place on Friday. CBS 6 will keep you updated on his big move.

