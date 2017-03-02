Homeless veteran getting new home after Problem Solvers investigation

Posted 9:12 pm, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:15PM, March 2, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – CBS 6 first introduced you to Larry Billings in January after he contacted CBS 6 Problem Solvers when his meeting with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority was rescheduled.

The 66-year-old homeless veteran said he waited three years just to get an appointment, but he was turned away when he arrived late.

Billing is disabled and since he had to walk to the appointment, he arrived 15 minutes late.

"I’m disabled, my vision is bad, my legs are bad, my feet are bad -- I can't walk,” Billings said in January. “I couldn't get there any earlier right."

Larry Billings

Larry Billings

After Billing’s story aired, multiple viewers reached out to CBS 6 the help the disabled veteran.

Once CBS 6 Problem Solvers got involved, officials from RRHA rescheduled a new appointment for Billings so he wouldn't have to wait another year.

Now, Billing is set to move into his new place on Friday. CBS 6 will keep you updated on his big move.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s