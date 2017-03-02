Home Depot to hire 360 new employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Spring is well on its way, and the Home Depot is looking to hire 360 new employees in the Richmond area as the company approaches its busiest selling season.

The company is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions. Sales, cashiers, operations, and online order fulfillment positions are available.

Opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

All interest candidates must apply on line.

