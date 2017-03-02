RICHMOND, Va. – Healthy Start Loving Steps Community Action Network is a local organization that focuses on reducing low birth weight and infant mortality in the community. Jennifer Murphy-James and Connie Dennis-Booker told us all about the program. The Healthy Start Loving Steps Community Action Network’s Reception and Open House takes place Thursday, March 23rd from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Cameron Foundation in Petersburg. For more information you can visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/family-home-visiting/healthy-start-loving-steps/ and https://www.facebook.com/Petersburg-Healthy-Start-Loving-Steps-138550163159487/