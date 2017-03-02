Former Midlothian physician convicted of writing phony prescriptions

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Midlothian physician was convicted Wednesday of writing dozens of phony painkiller prescriptions for over a year and a half.

Dr. Kyle Douglas Compton entered an Alford plea, meaning he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict him.

The 40-year-old was sentenced to probation and a five-year suspended prison term, meaning he will not serve any time in jail, under the recommended state sentencing guidelines. He had no prior criminal record.

Compton, whose license to practice has been suspended, wrote 52 prescriptions for opioid drugs in a fraud scheme that the doctor profited from.

Prosecutors said he was part of the scheme with six other people. Those co-defendants are awaiting trial.

They said the 52 prescriptions amounted to over 4600 pills for people who were not under his care between December 1, 2013, and May 31, 2015.

Prosecutors said the prescriptions were for hydrocodone or oxycodone, two addictive opioid drugs used for pain relief.

Compton was formerly was a physician with Commonwealth Hospitalist Services in Glen Allen.