February 2017: one of the warmest and driest

RICHMOND, Va. — We began March with a record high of 81°, which occurred right after one of the warmest and driest Februaries on record.

February 2017 ended up as the second warmest in Richmond weather history, dating back to the 1800s. This is the rank of “average temperature”, which is the number derived after averaging out all of the high and low temperatures for the month.

The month was also the fifth driest February on record with a total of only 0.71″ of liquid. It had been the second driest up until some rain right at the end of the month. A normal February produces 2.76″ of liquid precipitation, so this year’s total was over two inches below normal.

February 2017 also produced no measurable snowfall at Richmond International Airport. Many Februaries have not produced any measurable snow, so that does not fall into any top 10 ranking. A normal February produces 3.4″ of snowfall.