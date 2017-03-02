WATCH LIVE: President Trump gives speech at Newport News Shipbuilding

Caterpillar stock tumbles on reports of federal prosecutor activity

Posted 1:30 pm, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:46PM, March 2, 2017
Caterpillar earth moving equipment is displayed at Patten Industries on April 24, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois. Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings higher than forecasted at $840 million, up 45 percent from $581 million during the same period in 2005. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Caterpillar stock shed more than 5% of its value Thursday following reports that law enforcement activity occurred at its facilities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois told CNNMoney that there was law enforcement activity carried out at Caterpillar facilities across three cities in Illinois.

Officials declined to provide details regarding the activity, but said they would not classify the actions as a “raid.” A spokesperson declined further comment.

Caterpillar could not be immediately reached for comment.