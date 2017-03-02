× Boney James in concert at the Carpenter Theatre

RICHMOND: The sweet sounds of Jazz will take center stage as Four time Grammy Nominee Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Boney James performs at the Historic Carpenter Theatre at Richmond CenterStage. James will headline the Sunday, March 12th concert featuring Vivian Green. The show also includes a special performance by singer/actress Desiree Roots in a tribute to Al Jarreau and in between music sets, DJ Drake will keep the jazzy feel flowing with CBS 6 Antoinette Essa serves as the host of the show.

Boney James Live in concert is presented by Southern Sweets by Audrey, doors will open at 6:30 pm and show time is 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $47 to $77 and be purchased from the Carpenter Theatre Box Office or, on-line at etix.com or by phone 804-592-3400. For sponsorship & vendor info call 800-383-5760 or for show information visit http://www.richmondcenterstage.com/venues/carpenter-theatre.