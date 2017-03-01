Virginia woman raped while moving out of apartment, suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he raped a Virginia woman while she was moving out of her Fairfax County apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Burhan Nurhussein Ahmed, 20, of Annandale was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Ahmed has been charged with abduction with intent to defile, burglary with intent to defile, object sexual penetration, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted object sexual penetration.

There is no mugshot available at this time.

Fairfax Police said the man asked the victim if she needed help moving out, to which the woman declined because she didn’t know the man.

“Approximately an hour later, she was in the apartment, when the same man came in through an open door, grabbed her, implied he had a knife and forced her to undress. The suspect sexually assaulted her,” according to a Fairfax Police spokesperson.

The assaulted happen inside the residence in the 7900 block of John Adams Court.

Police said a neighbor heard the victim screaming and entered the apartment to intervene. They said the suspect then pulled the neighbor, a 37-year-old woman, down to the ground by her hair, and fled the scene on foot.

Both women were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified Ahmed as a suspect and questioned him at police headquarters Wednesday. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Detective T. Struthers at 703- 246-7800.

You may also contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637)**, or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131