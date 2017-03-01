Tree falls across Interstate 85, not far from I-95 split

PETERSBURG, Va. – A tree has fallen across Interstate 85, southbound. Traffic is backed up towards the Interstate 95 split. CBS 6 Reporter Wayne Covil said that people were working to get the tree off the road.

The wind speed has increased throughout the day, ahead of a storm front moving into the area. Severe storms with damaging winds are expected Wednesday.

Record highs in the 80s will occur Wednesday, and a strong cold front will slam into this warm and humid air in the afternoon into this evening. Severe thunderstorms that occurred in West Virginia in the morning will track into the Commonwealth in the afternoon.

